community,

Kempsey VIEW Club is on the lookout for new members who want to give back to the community. VIEW which stands for Voice, Interests and Education of Women is a network of nearly 300 clubs and over 14,000 women throughout Australia, supporting the work of The Smith Family. VIEW is the largest community sponsor of students on The Smith Family's Learning for Life program supporting more than 1,500 students. "Our club is proud to contribute to the ongoing work of The Smith Family, which is celebrating its 100th birthday this year. Our club supports the education of two students through the Learning for Life program, ensuring they have what they need for their education," Kempsey VIEW President, Fran Tarbox, said. "The program is run throughout Australia by sponsoring disadvantaged students each year to buy books, uniforms, excursions and any other educational needs." The next meeting of Kempsey VIEW Club is on Friday 18 March at the Kempsey Macleay RSL at 11 am, followed by lunch and guest speaker, Charelle Harkins who is an Environmental Scientist. Anyone interested in attending the meeting can call Fran on 6562 7797. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/f6c23bb9-0277-41f0-9742-9a43d3d3b67e.jpeg/r0_107_2952_1775_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg