Young people in Kempsey and surrounds will now have easier access to mental health services with the opening of a new headspace centre on Thursday. Located at 65 Smith Street, Kempsey, the new service was announced as part of the Morrison Government's $111.3 million funding commitment to establish 30 new headspace services. The facility was commissioned by the North Coast Primary Health Network (PHN) to meet the needs of young people in the community. The headspace network is at the heart of the Morrison Government's vision for youth primary mental health services. This service will allow young people in the Kempsey region to access vital mental health services. Read also: Minister for Health and Aged Care, Greg Hunt, said young people have been affected significantly by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and access to mental health services and support was more important than ever. "We know that the pandemic and the measures taken to contain it have been incredibly difficult and stressful for many Australians, and particularly younger Australians," Minister Hunt said. "That is why we are prioritising mental health support, ensuring that young people have access to care to help them recover and reach their full potential as we continue to reopen the country." Mr Hunt said during the next four years, the government is investing $873.2 million in headspace, bolstering capacity to reduce wait times and undertaking expansion of the network to deliver 164 services by 2025-26. "This will ensure that young Australians have the support they need at a crucial time in their lives to help get them back on track and strengthen their ability to manage their mental health in the future," he said. Member for Cowper, Pat Conaghan MP, welcomed the announcement and its positive impact on the Kempsey community. "I want our young people in Kempsey to know they are not alone in their mental health journey," he said. "After nearly three years since the original funding announcement, it's gratifying to finally see headspace is here to deliver quality frontline support and ensure the best possible care for people who are at risk." headspace offers early intervention services across four key areas-mental health, related physical health, social and vocational support, and alcohol and other drug use. Services are co-designed with young people to ensure they are relevant, accessible and highly effective. Since March 2020, the Australian Government has made available more than $1 billion in funding to respond to the mental health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, including a substantial investment in telehealth services. $2.3 billion has been spent in the National Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Plan through the 2020-21 budget to deliver reform of the mental health system and ensure that all Australians have access to high quality, person-centred care as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. This brings the health portfolio expenditure in mental health and suicide prevention services and supports in 2021-22 to a record high of $6.5 billion. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

