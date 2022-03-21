newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Communities across the country, including Crescent Head, have turned out in force to join their local Melanoma March to help recoup a $1.5 million shortfall in funding for melanoma research. On Sunday, more than 50 people gathered on the beach at Crescent head to combat one of Australia's biggest killers. The first-ever Crescent Head Melanoma March was an outstanding first effort by local melanoma survivor Renee Darling who is hoping to make this an annual event on the community's calendar. Read also: Collectively they raised an impressive $2650, and donations can still be made with more money expected to come in throughout the week. All monies raised will support a world-first personalised immunotherapy clinical trial for advanced melanoma patients. Currently, 50 per cent of advanced melanoma patients don't respond to or develop resistance to the immunotherapy treatment, which saves others. The clinical trial is to test a personalised Immunotherapy Platform designed to ensure these patients get effective treatment the first time, based on their genetics and tumour biology. But it is not all about the money, Ms Darling said. "The aim of the event is for a lovely community atmosphere where people can "march" in memory of those lost or suffering from this insidious disease," Ms Darling said. "Melanoma is a silent killer that is killing one Australian every six hours." This year is the 11th anniversary of the national Melanoma March fundraising campaign, which needs to raise $1 million to support a world-first personalised immunotherapy clinical trial for advanced melanoma patients. Read more: Australia has the highest melanoma rates in the world with one person diagnosed with the disease every 30 minutes. One Australian dies from melanoma every 6 hours, and it is the most common cancer affecting 20 to 39 year old Australians. To register or donate to Melanoma March, go to www.melanomamarch.org.au.

