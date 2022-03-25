news, property,

3 beds | 1 bath | 3 cars What could be better than relaxing in your hammock after a day spent in some of the best surf around? Here you can enjoy laid-back country living, and be less than 10 minutes from the beach. The modern home comes with three bedrooms, it's air-conditioned, and set on 41.82 ha (103 acres). It has open plan living, built-in wardrobes, a wide deck, and storage under the house. Some of the features include a 6m x 12m workshop/shed, a back-to-the-grid 3kw solar system and 45000L water storage. Plus, there is tar road frontage. There is cleared grazing country running right back to coastal bushland. The established native hardwood plantation with 2000 trees is a haven for koalas and native birds, as well as having primary production benefits. With extensive frontage to Connection Creek, opportunities for kayaking and fishing are calling. All this is less than 10 minutes to beautiful Crescent Head.

