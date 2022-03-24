newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A Mid North Coast not-for -profit is running a two day biodynamic preparation workshop next month. The making of biodynamic preparations is foundational to biodynamic agriculture said Biodynamic Agriculture Australia events coordinator Fiona Hannaford "This work derives from Rudolf Steiner's suggestion that we attempt to discern what of a positive nature is already arising and developing in the world, and then seek to intelligently support its organic development," Ms Hannaford said. "The way a farmer or gardener supports a living plant. In this two day workshop you will learn the reasons we use the preparations and how to make them." Workshop participants will learn how to make the compost preparations made from yarrow, chamomile, stinging nettle, oak bark, dandelion, and valerian. "Each of these medicinal herbs is transformed through a unique process that brings it into relationship with the animal kingdom, the earth, and the cycle of the year," said Ms Hannaford. In addition to the compost preparations, several biodynamic preparations are applied as liquid sprays to bring healing, vitality, and sensitivity to the farm and garden. Horn manure - enhances the life of the soil and the relationship between soil and plants, and is made from cow manure buried inside a cow horn during the winter months. Horn silica - increases plant immunity, strengthens photosynthesis, enhances ripening, and is prepared from ground quartz crystals buried in a cow horn over the summer months. Horsetail tea - helps prevent fungal diseases and balances the watery element in plants and soil. "Together, the biodynamic spray and compost preparations bring plants into a dynamic relationship with soil, water, air, warmth, and cosmos to help them develop in a healthy and balanced way, access the full spectrum of nutrients they need, and become more resilient to pests, diseases, and extreme climatic conditions," Ms Hannaford said. "Bringing these elements together magnifies their qualities, fosters the growth of beneficial bacteria and fungi, and creates powerfully concentrated substances to guide the development of the compost." A small quantity of each preparation is added to the compost pile just after it is built. Biodynamic preparations strengthen the quality of the compost by stabilizing nitrogen and other plant nutrients, multiplying microbial diversity, and bringing more sensitivity to the composting process. "Biodynamic compost helps attune the soil to the whole farm organism and wider influences while increasing soil life and stable organic matter," Ms Hannaford said. "Biodynamic compost also brings more carbon into the living realm, helping to restore balance to the climate." The workshop will be held at the Bellingen Golf Club on April 7 and 8. Go to www.biodynamics.net.au to book

