newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A stunning photographic exhibition of local native wildlife is currently on show at Slim Dusty's Nulla Nulla Gallery. Organised by the Macleay Valley Arts Council (MVAC) with support from the Kempsey/Macleay RSL Photography Club, the exhibition showcases one hundred and sixteen "10" x "8" sized images taken by forty-nine local photographers; from high school students through to professional photographers. MVAC president Steve MacDonald said it was very special to have such a collection of photos coming together. "They highlight the incredible variety of wildlife that exists in the Macleay Valley," he said. "All the photos of insects, reptiles, marsupials, monotremes, birds and marine life, draw you in and make you realize what an incredible diversity of wildlife there is that surrounds us in this special environment. "What's great, is the number of photographers who have been keen to come together for this collaborative exhibition." Along with the wildlife exhibition, a coffee table book has being produced with local Dunghutti words for the names of wildlife included. The book retails for $25 Ngaire Matthews is a Macleay Valley resident and general manager of the Dunghutti Elders Council. In her introduction to the book she said locals were very privileged to have such a diverse selection of wildlife on their doorstep. "Unlike the city folk, who may have one or two birds flying around," Ms Matthews said. "This book will bring pleasure to the sight for seeing these creatures in their most natural existence. The colours are superb as is the landscape and the wildlife, caught in array of different shots and naturally all unaware of the shots being taken." The Wildlife of the Macleay Photographic Exhibition will be open at the Slim Dusty Nulla Nulla Gallery until Easter. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DGrXNFBDsLGR33GNb27qNq/2aef53c1-e3b4-4fa1-bb07-9c93701a7ed5.jpg/r2_55_1021_631_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg