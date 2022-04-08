news, property,

3 beds | 1 bath | 2 cars "If location is front of mind when you're looking for your first home or investment property then mark this new listing down as a must-see," says selling agent Ben Tyson of Kempsey Stock & Land. The home can be found on one of the most popular streets in East Kempsey. This spacious three-bedroom home provides plenty of accommodation. The master bedroom is huge. Some of the features include lovely timber floors and air-conditioning. There is also a carport. All these benefits can be found sitting on an 893m2 block with rear lane access. The outside yard is nice and level and has plenty of room for the kids to play. "Currently tenanted, this is a great investment property but would also suit the first home buyer," says Ben Tyson. "It's packed with potential and fairly priced." Homes such as this are selling fast, so if you are ready to make the move, call Ben today.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32Ehza3xXJYSshHEKQz9wjj/f491b3d8-7f3c-4a40-ae53-ec39d43902c6.jpg/r15_307_5983_3679_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg