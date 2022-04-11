Rotary's big book bonanza is back

subscribers-only,

Book-lovers here is your chance to stock up for the holidays on any reading material you may need. The Kempsey Rotary Club will hold its annual book sale on April 23 with restocking still occurring weekly following numerous donations. Some funds are being donated to help reach the Rotary Australia Flood Appeal target of $1million. Thousands of second-hand books, CDs, DVDs and vinyl records will be sold on Thursday, Friday and Saturday between 9am and 3pm. The book sale will be held in the shop next to NRMA in Smith Street, Kempsey. Volunteers are needed to help with the sale and all are welcome.

