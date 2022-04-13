Kempsey Shire prepares to return to the polls

community,

Between now and August, the residents of Kempsey Shire will head to the polls twice - once for a Federal election, and another for a Council by-election. The NSW Supreme Court handed down its ruling last week stating that the December 4 councillor election will be declared void as of May 3 and the NSW Electoral Commission will set the date for another Kempsey council election to be held by August 4. The Electoral Commission will decide dates at that time including the closing of the Electoral Roll, the opening and closing of nominations, and the dates for pre-polling as well as the actual polling day. So, it is doubly important to take the opportunity now to check, update or register your details on the Electoral roll. The present councillors will continue in their role until the day of the election. This is vital as important decisions must be made by June 30, such as approving Council's 2022-23 Operating Plan and the Delivery Plan for this term of Council. The current Councillors deserve our thanks. They all have much to offer and have willingly taken up the challenge of representing our community. They all have demonstrated strong role commitment in extremely trying circumstances. The Supreme Court decision has many negative implications for our Council. In addition to the financial implications, the costs to our Shire include frustration and emotional challenges to the presently elected Councillors, their supporters, and the wider community. I am deeply disappointed that we have all been subjected to this decision, but it is wholly beyond our control. We must live with it and take the next steps. The decision is also an opportunity for community members to nominate as candidates for this important role if you would like to do so. The term of office will be just over two years.

