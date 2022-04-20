Bandbox Theatre prepares to make it two for the road

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Jean Paul Bell and Paul Robert Burton are back and set to perform at The Bandbox Theatre on April 30. They promise a unique night's entertainment for the people of the Macleay. The original date had to be postponed but now these two famous performers are set to provide Kempsey audiences with an amazing and unforgettable night's entertainment of music and theatre. Paul Robert Burton will perform many of the songs that have endeared him to audiences around Australia. He will be joined by Australia's leading mime artist, Jean Paul Bell. Jean Paul has been touring Australia with his latest character creation, "Astor Mascarpone". Together they will be a unique night's entertainment. Both Jean Paul Bell and Paul Robert Burton have performed in separate shows in Kempsey in past years. They have left audiences enthralled, amazed and simply 'wowed' by their performances. They have never performed together in a show like this. "I can't wait to see these guys bouncing of each other," Chris said. Paul Robert Burton is a Multi-tasking, Multi-instrumentalist, Singer/Songwriter/Producer and Audio/Visual Technician. Paul has performed with Elvis Presley's drummer D J Fontana, James Brown's drummer Toni Cooke and has an extensive list of musical associations with a veritable "who's who" of the Australian Music Industry. Paul performs a highly eclectic repertoire of originals and unusual traditional musical pieces. Blending Blues, Celtic, Gypsy, Middle Eastern, Gospel, Bluegrass, Swing, Jazz and Folk Rock influences together into an evocative musical soundscape. He combines rich vocals, traditional acoustic instruments and modern technology together to perform music as the universal language of unity. Paul has worked in Australia and Europe for many years with his band "The Shuffle Kings" and as a live and/or studio session musician with: John Williamson, Jimmy Barnes, Keith Urban, Kev Carmody, Phil Emmanuel, Felicity Urqhart, Doug Mulray, Nathan Cavaleri, Kevin Borich, Pete Wells (guitarist Rose Tattoo), Anne Kirkpatrick, Paul Demarco, Eddy Youngblood, Don Hopkins, Dave Wray (Frank Bennett), Jim Conway, Paul Kelly, Ed Kuepper, Doc Neeson, Steve Prestwich, Graeme Connors, Dave Tice, The Headhunters, Austentayshus, Ian Moss, Gail Page, Wilbur Wilde, Grace Knight, Don Walker, The Brewster Brothers, Moonshine Jug and String Band and many more. Jean Paul Bell, creator of the Clown Doctor Program, and co-founder of the Arts Health Institute has been described as 'the face that could launch a thousand laughs. Jean-Paul Bell believes that humour helps put life into perspective. It helps us understand the orthodox, tolerate the unpleasant, overcome the unexpected and survive the unbearable. Jean-Paul has taken his physical comedy to war torn countries like Afghanistan and East Timor. Two trips were even the subject of documentaries, "Honeymoon to Kabul" in 2009 and "Stumbling in Hillary's Footsteps" in 2013. He believes that the more stressed or threatened people are the greater the potential for laughter. As creative director of the Arts Health Institute he has facilitated national programs, education and research to bring the arts into health and aged care environments. The highly successful Play Up program, involving humour therapy for elderly people suffering from the effects of dementia, has been implemented around Australia and incorporates the skills of over 60 performers in 70 Residential Aged Care Facilities. An acclaimed documentary, The Smile Within, highlighted his innovative approach in applied theatre for people in aged care. In 2011 Jean-Paul fulfilled a long-held ambition to lead a group of physical theatre performers in The Roof Of The World Tour, performing and teaching workshops in schools built by Sir Edmund Hillary's Himalayan Trust. A documentary of this journey, "Stumbling In Hillary's Footsteps", was shown on the ABC Compass program in June 2013. WHEN: February 19 th at 7:00PM WHERE: The Bandbox Theatre COST: $25 Tickets may be purchased online at: RICKETHOST Or, if available, at the door. However, please be advised that seating is limited so it is best to secure your seats online in advance.

