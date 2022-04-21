newsletters, editors-pick-list, Housing Matters Action Group, meet the candidates forum, online, 2022, Cowper, housing affordability

Residents from across the Cowper electorate will have a chance to hear from Cowper federal election candidates about housing issues. Bellingen-based Housing Matters Action Group (HMAG) will host an online meet the candidates event on Thursday, April 28, focusing specifically on housing issues across the Cowper electorate. Housing is a major issue in the Cowper electorate and much of Australia. While the reasons for this are complex with no quick solution, that does not mean we can't work together to find a range of solutions. The Bellingen-based Housing Matters Action Group has been advocating on local and regional housing issues since 2018 and wants to highlight the crisis in the lead up to the federal election. The free online event is designed so everyone across Cowper can hear the candidates speak on this issue and discuss what can be done about the regional housing crisis. HMAG vice-president Emma Belcher said: "Housing is something that everyone needs and increasingly we're seeing a growing divide between those that can afford the rapidly increasing housing costs and those getting pushed to the margins. "We need to find real solutions and commitments from our elected representatives because if we leave it to the market, we're only going to get more of the same." This moderated conversation will be facilitated by Housing Matters chairperson Kerry Pearse. There will be a number of pre-set questions as well as questions from attendees. Topics will include housing and climate change, cost of housing, the role of government in housing system and solutions, social housing and new models. Currently confirmed to attend are Caz Heise (Independent), Keith McMullen (Labor), Timothy Nott (Greens), Joshua Fairhall (United Australia Party) and Faye Aspiotis (One Nation). HMAG invites all Cowper residents to zoom in on Thursday, April 28 from from 5.30pm to 7pm. Free event registration is available on the event ticketing platform Humanitix.

