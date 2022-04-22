Property of the week: 265 Balls Road, Bellbrook
Property of the week
265 Balls Road, Bellbrook
- $1,800,000
- Agent: Ian Argue, Kempsey Stock & Land Pty Ltd
- Phone: 0428 655 604
- Inspect: By appointment
Here is your chance to get back to nature.
This freehold property has around 964.2 ha or 2,382 acres and presents a multitude of opportunities.
There are two main road frontages, and around 15 km of internal road and around 3km of power lines. Lot 78 also has a pole and transformer.
The property is supplied with plenty of water, with permanent creeks and six large dams.
There is also a registered timber plantation with black butt and spotted gum. 30 to 40 per cent of the boundary fence is only two-years old
"The property has easy to sell-on portions, with nine portions," says selling agent Ian Argue of Kempsey Stock & Land. "It can also be restored back to a cattle station with clearing."
The location is a real winner. It is close to Willawarrin and Bellbrook villages, and both have historical pubs where you can enjoy a cool beer and a great feed.
It is also a picturesque 45-minutes drive to Kempsey.