news, property,

265 Balls Road, Bellbrook Here is your chance to get back to nature. This freehold property has around 964.2 ha or 2,382 acres and presents a multitude of opportunities. There are two main road frontages, and around 15 km of internal road and around 3km of power lines. Lot 78 also has a pole and transformer. The property is supplied with plenty of water, with permanent creeks and six large dams. There is also a registered timber plantation with black butt and spotted gum. 30 to 40 per cent of the boundary fence is only two-years old "The property has easy to sell-on portions, with nine portions," says selling agent Ian Argue of Kempsey Stock & Land. "It can also be restored back to a cattle station with clearing." The location is a real winner. It is close to Willawarrin and Bellbrook villages, and both have historical pubs where you can enjoy a cool beer and a great feed. It is also a picturesque 45-minutes drive to Kempsey.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32Ehza3xXJYSshHEKQz9wjj/e13b0ad8-2de2-4ad7-8b4c-d2a8d1582ade.jpg/r5_192_2044_1344_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg