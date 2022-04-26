news, local-news,

Bellbrook residents continue to mark time despite being given a six to eight-week timeframe from Kempsey Shire Council before they can safely leave their properties. It comes after Toose Road was blocked due to a landslip two weeks ago as a result of recent heavy rainfall that left numerous families - including Newman Hollis and his family - isolated. The Hollis family are one of a number of families living on properties dealing with day-to-day life as well as attempting to solve business problems caused by having no vehicle access. Council admitted the landslip had impacted a 90-metre section of the roadway with specialist engineers determining the slope continues to move. It is part of an older, larger landslip in the same extremely steep area, around 55 metres above the Macleay River. "Council has identified an alternative route, part of which goes through private property and uses old fire trail," operations and planning director Robert Fish said. "We are working through the legal and environmental approvals as fast as possible to be able to construct a gravel access road, but this will take five to six weeks. "This road would become the access option for 12 months to two years and we heard very clearly that access for trucks to move cattle, fodder and fuel are required. At this stage we can't guarantee that the alternative access road will be suitable." Mr Hollis admitted the alternative route was better than nothing, but they were still unsure what the plan was for in eight weeks time. "It still puts us up the proverbial creek," he said. "They (council) told us they don't know if they can get cattle truck access in six weeks' time so we can't do any planning whatsoever if we can't look at getting cattle trucks organised. "That's the problem at the minute. We can't plan anything or do anything. Nothing's coming in and nothing's going out." Frustration levels continued to rise with no guarantees being made that council's solution will solve the problem. "They don't understand if you're talking about driving up and over a mountainous pass that's four-wheel-drive accessible only, it's not going to be very suitable to cart a load of cattle over it while they're moving and squashing each other, is it," Mr Hollis said. "I'm taking every day as it comes. There's no preparation. If you've got any ideas on how to mentally prepare someone to stop their business for six to eight weeks let me know about it." The construction of a bridge over the river is another alternative although that would take years to come to fruition. "That's still two years away and that's well and good if they do that, but we can't stop running businesses for two years and then pick up in two years where we are now." Mr Fish understood the frustration among the residents whose lives and incomes are being affected. "The area is beautiful but rugged and serious farming country where the people who live there are highly resilient and used to solving complex problems on their property every day," he said. "It's a hard conversation to be told that this slip is dynamic and highly dangerous, could fail catastrophically at any time and that it's not possible to dig out a bit of flatter ground like has been done in the past. "We will continue to work through the issues with the affected properties while also starting investigations on the viability of longer-term multimillion-dollar solutions, that may involve repairing the slip or constructing a bridge over the Macleay River." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/36074f30-3f09-4b0e-8070-e56de37cdc27.jpg/r0_31_1200_709_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg