Red bin residents challenged to rethink recycling

community,

Kempsey residents are being challenged to free up their red bin and learn how to recycle more household problem waste. Free workshops on how to stop being a 'red bin resident' are being held in Kempsey and South West Rocks in the coming weeks where you can find out more about the right place for household problem wastes, chat with our friendly team and complete a short survey for a chance to win a rechargeable battery pack. Kempsey Shire Council is supporting these events which will be run by MidWaste Regional Waste Forum. MidWaste Regional Waste Group Coordinator, Ali Bigg, explained many people are unaware of the household problem wastes that can be recycled. "So many items go into the red bin that don't need to," said Ms Bigg. "For example, 99% of small household batteries like AA or AAA batteries can be recycled but over 90 percent of these batteries end up in landfill. "That means that the materials these items are made from are lost forever. There is also a risk to workers and the environment if these items are placed in the red bin." Kempsey Shire Council Strategic Adviser for Waste Services, Maria Doherty, would like to see more household waste diverted from landfill and recycled into new products. "The exciting thing is as the circular economy grows, things we once saw as waste are now starting to be recycled into new products rather than ending up in landfill," said Ms Doherty. "We can all support this by taking things that don't belong in our kerbside bins but can be recycled to the Community Recycling Centre for free." The Community Recycling Centres at Council's waste facilities offer a free and easy solution for the disposal of household problem waste. Residents can drop off problem household wastes like car and household batteries, gas bottles, aerosols, paint, used cooking and motor oil, fluorescent globes and tubes, smoke detectors and fire extinguishers for free. This service ensures these items are recycled where possible and appropriately disposed of where required. It helps keep workers and our environment safe from harm. For more information on the events or what you can recycle head to www.kempsey.nsw.gov.au or download the Kempsey Waste App. All residents are invited to the free recycling pop-up events: FREE RECYCLING EVENT DETAILS South West Rocks Library: 10am-1pm, Wednesday 27 April Kempsey Central: 10am-1pm, Tuesday 3 May Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/4fe008ba-4ad4-48d1-8da3-687567ba8747.jpg/r0_339_1500_1187_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg