You still have time to vote in our poll about what matters to you ahead of the federal election. We want your feedback in a Cowper election priorities poll which will close to voting on Wednesday, April 27. Select your priority issues in our poll, and based on reader results, we will put those issues to the Cowper candidates to answer. If you have additional issues not mentioned in the poll, add them in the "other" section at the bottom of the poll. There are seven candidates contesting the federal election in Cowper. They are, in ballot paper order, Faye Aspiotis (Pauline Hanson's One Nation), Keith McMullen (Australian Labor Party), Pat Conaghan (National Party of Australia), Caz Heise (Independent), Simon Chaseling (Liberal Democratic Party), Joshua Fairhall (United Australia Party) and Timothy Nott (The Greens). The Cowper electorate stretches from Port Macquarie in the south to Coffs Harbour in the north. Voters will go to the polls in the federal election on May 21.

