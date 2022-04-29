75-year-old refused bail over South West Rocks murder

newsletters, editors-pick-list, murder, court, crime, Kempsey, South West Rocks, stabbing

A 75-year-old man charged over the murder of his son in a South West Rocks home, has been formally refused bail. John Steele appeared in Kempsey Court via video link. He will remain in custody until his reappearance on June 22. He was arrested after police and paramedics attended a home on Gilbert Cory Street in South West Rocks at 8.15pm Thursday (April 28) following reports of a stabbing. Inside, they found 39-year-old David Steele had been stabbed. He could not be revived and died at the scene. His father was arrested at the home and taken to Kempsey Police Station.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9LTpKpEpeFRPvZwB4NEVKu/60b02612-9b7c-4aef-ad4c-5dbda4e69c9f.jpg/r1_0_617_348_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg