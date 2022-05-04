community, Mayor, Kempsey, ALGA, federal election

With the Federal Election less than three weeks away, I thought it timely to discuss how our Shire has aligned with the Australian Local Government Association (ALGA) to highlight national funding priorities to the future leaders of this country. ALGA is advocating funding and policy commitments to support all 537 Councils across Australia and is asking for the incoming Federal Government to guarantee that no local community is left behind when it comes to implementing priorities in the wake of the COVID19 pandemic. The Don't Leave Local Communities Behind Campaign seeks commitments from the Australian Government that will support every council and community in the country. ALGA has 17 national funding priorities under the following portfolios: The priorities outlined would allow Councils to deliver projects that respond to local needs. More information is available on the ALGA website. At the March 2022 Council Meeting, Councillors resolved to write to all candidates in the Cowper electorate seeking their response to the ALGA funding priorities, and priorities for the Kempsey Shire. Any responses from candidates will be published to Council's website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/173301740/915a15e1-d374-44bd-910f-2c70a942ab91.png/r0_34_795_483_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg