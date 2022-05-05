This is branded content for First Page.
Melbourne is a buzzing hive of creativity and entrepreneurship, with a diverse community and a huge scale of businesses, both small and large.
Most businesses are online these days with informative websites and engaging social media pages. But to really cut through the noise and gain a competitive edge in their industries, businesses need a solid SEO strategy.
Consumers almost always turn to Google when looking to purchase a product or find a service, hence the importance of businesses having a website. But those websites can become relatively useless if they don't help your customers find you.
SEO strategies help to solidify websites in an advantageous position, on the first page of Google, and when 75% of users never venture beyond the first page, this is where you want your website to be.
SEO services in Melbourne are bountiful, and can give businesses a competitive advantage, but not all SEO services are created equal.
How can SEO give Melbourne businesses a one up on competitors?
With four billion people searching for answers, products and services on Google, it's a no-brainer for businesses to optimise their online presence.
Melbourne is saturated with small businesses trying to compete with each other and has the highest number of restaurants and cafes per capita than any other city, worldwide. It's also home to a huge population of professionals, with the business services industry employing the largest number of people.
It's a city of opportunities, especially for the modern day entrepreneur, but business owners should be prepared to fight for their rankings.
A solid SEO strategy can help businesses to rise above the competition, and solidify themselves as an authority in their industry.
Working hard to secure first page Google rankings means heightened brand credibility, trust and awareness. First page visibility can move businesses to the forefront of consumers' minds anytime they are thinking of a certain industry.
An effective SEO strategy includes a measured combination of qualified backlinks, well researched keywords, website responsiveness and the calculated use of content and blogs.
The nature of SEO is ever-changing and unpredictable, due to constant adjustments in Google's algorithm and best practices. Because of this, expert knowledge is highly valuable to businesses implementing an SEO strategy.
SEO services available to Melbourne businesses
There are many marketing and SEO services in Melbourne, but not all have the knowledge and experience required to create effective strategies. The criteria that qualifies an SEO agency as a worthy partner is lengthy, and businesses should do their due diligence when selecting an agency to work with.
First Page offers SEO services in Melbourne and has an entire team of dedicated specialists covering everything from marketing strategies, website development, copywriting, graphic design and social media marketing.
Businesses who have partnered with First Page have managed to generate a combined 3.8 billion dollars in sales with their help.
First Page achieves SEO success for their clients by formulating comprehensive strategies and taking into consideration any industry specific demands. They've worked within many industries, carrying out testing and data analysis, so have a thorough understanding of what makes an SEO campaign successful.
First page is the fastest growing agency in the APAC region, and offers free strategy calls with an experienced digital strategist.