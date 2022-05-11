The Macleay Argus

Community life: Crescent Head opens the book on a new library

By Contributor: Kempsey Shire Council
Updated May 11 2022 - 2:22pm, first published 6:24am
The carpark at Crescent Head Country Club is set to come to life every fortnight as Kempsey Shire Council's colourful library van rolls into town.

