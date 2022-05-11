Community life: Crescent Head opens the book on a new library

The carpark at Crescent Head Country Club is set to come to life every fortnight as Kempsey Shire Council's colourful library van rolls into town.
Whether you are already a library member, or you want to be, you can now easily access and browse a collection of titles and resources and return loaned items every second Wednesday.
The Kempsey Shire Libraries mobile van made its maiden voyage to Crescent Head on Wednesday May 4, setting up in the carpark and offering residents the opportunity to join in the library experience.
Kempsey Shire Council Manager Community Partnerships Lyndal Harper, said the expansion of the library's mobile van service to Crescent Head came about through a partnership with the country club, which also donated its book collection.
"Both council and the club were eager to team up to deliver... one of council's most beloved services to Crescent Head residents," Ms Harper said.
"The Macleay Valley Community Infrastructure Strategy developed in 2020 had expanding the mobile library service as a key action. The van creates a more connected and inclusive community and provides an accessible service to residents who cannot easily make their way into one of our library branches."
Kempsey Shire Council Coordinator Library Angie Meers, was excited to bring this service to another wonderful location.
"The great thing about our mobile library van is that it is essentially a library branch on wheels, visiting towns and schools around the shire," Ms Meers said.
"Residents can easily join the library and members can borrow, reserve or return library books without making the trip to one of our fixed branches. Library staff can also help residents with technology, including navigating the library website and downloading mobile library apps."
Council would like to acknowledge and thank the country club for the donation of its community library collection, which will be reviewed, added to the library collection for borrowing or used to support community programs.
The mobile library van will cruise into Crescent Head again on May 18 from 9.30am until 11.00am in the Crescent Head Country Club Carpark and every fortnight that follows. Details can be found on the council's website.
