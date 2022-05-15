The fires, floods and the pandemic posed unexpected challenges during Pat Conaghan's first term as Cowper MP.
Mr Conaghan retained Cowper for the National Party when he won the 2019 federal election after the retirement of Luke Hartsuyker.
In the three years that followed, Mr Conaghan said he found the job challenging and rewarding.
"At the end of the day, I love my job, otherwise I wouldn't be running again," he said.
There are seven candidates vying for the seat of Cowper at the May 21 federal election.
Mr Conaghan said one of his main achievements during his first term was championing and getting $250 million to assist travel agents during the pandemic.
"That was something I took to the Coalition party room, and I went to just about every minister I could, to make sure the 40,000 people working in the industry were going to be supported, because they were the first to be hit and the last to come out of it," he said.
On a local level, sealing of The Hatch Road at Blackmans Point is among the projects that Mr Conaghan is proud of.
Some $1.5 million in federal funding led to the bitumen seal of The Hatch Road between Blackmans Point Road and Elfords Road and mitigated the health risks of excessive dust produced from the crushed concrete on the road.
Then there is the $6.5 million investment for the Macleay Valley Family and Community Hub, which will result in crisis accommodation and a one-stop shop for government services.
In Bellingen, the federal government is also part of a project to provide 40 units for vulnerable women.
Mr Conaghan said a $27.5 million investment in Coffs Harbour's Southern Cross University to create stage two of the health campus would alleviate a lot of pressure off doctors and provide more allied health services.
He also identified $5 million for veterans centres in Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie and Taree, as among his achievements.
Mr Conaghan said the state of local roads was the number one issue facing the electorate, followed by the cost of living and housing affordability.
His priorities for the next term, if re-elected, include affordable housing, and he also wants an integrity bill based on the Victorian model.
"I will keep doing what I have done for the last three years and that is being available," Mr Conaghan said.
"I will keep listening to people and keep helping people."
