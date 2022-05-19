While hundreds of eligible voters in the electorate of Cowper have headed to the polls during the early voting period, Saturday (May 21) is when the majority of the population will cast their vote in the federal election.
There are 15 polling sites in the Macleay that will open on May 21. Locations of these sites, as well as polling sites across the entire electorate of Cowper, can be found on the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) website.
The map on the AEC website also includes information including accessible parking and wheelchair access at each of the polling sites.
All polling sites will open at 8am on May 21 and close at 6pm the same day.
There are seven candidates contesting the May 21 federal election in Cowper.
They are, in ballot paper order, Faye Aspiotis (Pauline Hanson's One Nation), Keith McMullen (Australian Labor Party), Pat Conaghan (National Party of Australia), Caz Heise (Independent), Simon Chaseling (Liberal Democratic Party), Joshua Fairhall (United Australia Party) and Timothy Nott (The Greens).
The Cowper electorate spans from Coffs Harbour to Port Macquarie.
17,228,900 Australians are enrolled to vote in the 2022 federal election.
More information regarding the May 21 federal election can be found on the AEC website.
