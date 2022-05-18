Demolition of the old, disused and damaged saleyards at Kempsey is underway as the livestock market steers towards a strong future.
The infrastructure upgrade at Kempsey Regional Saleyards marks the beginning of a large-scale upgrade project at the precinct.
Kempsey Shire Council director corporate and commercial Stephen Mitchell said that after years of planning with stakeholders and patience from the Macleay Valley cattle and farming industry, it's great to see this project get underway.
"The upgrades to the saleyards have been a long time coming for our local industry, who use the facility to buy and sell livestock, which in turn generates income for their families and businesses," he said.
The improvements made to the saleyards will include:
"These upgrades will be a game changer for livestock producers involved in buying and selling livestock and elevate the saleyards to a facility the shire deserves. The upgrade project will also bolster other agribusiness sectors, providing vital benefits to the entire Kempsey Shire economy," Mr Mitchell said.
In July 2021, council was successful in its application for a joint state and federal government grant of $6.3 million to upgrade Kempsey Saleyards, under the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund.
These newest upgrades come following another upgrade project at the saleyards last year which included new soft flooring and a cattle crush. These upgrades were made possible through funding from the Federal Government's Drought Communities Program.
Council owns the Kempsey Regional Saleyards, located on Saleyards Road at West Kempsey. Licensed stock and station agents Kempsey Stock & Land currently lease the saleyards and carry out sales and operations at the facility.
Kempsey Stock & Land entered into an agreement with council to lease and manage the Kempsey Saleyards for the next 10 years at the May 2021 council meeting.
For more information on the project, please head to Kempsey Regional Saleyards upgrade.
