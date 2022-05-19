2 beds | 1 bath | 1 car
Advertisement
This cosy single level unit has an open plan kitchen and living area, that opens out to an entertainer's undercover courtyard.
There are two generous bedrooms with large built-in wardrobes and a full-size bathroom.
It is perfectly situated in a complex of two units. It has a wonderful location and is only 850m from the spectacular Horse Shoe Bay Beach in the idyllic town of South West Rocks. It is also only a short stroll to the IGA Shopping centre.
South West Rocks has a temperate climate, wonderful scenery and a chilled relaxed vibe. It also has also award-winning cafes and gourmet-style restaurants.
"This great unit would be an ideal starter or downsizer," says selling agent Jack Henshaw of Kempsey Stock & Land. "You can add your own touch, although it's already for holiday letting, with all the furniture to start."
"And if you like golf the town course is only a par away," says Jack.
