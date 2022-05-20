Keith McMullen (Labor): An Albanese Labor Government will help more people get into the housing market sooner by cutting the cost of buying a home by up to 40 per cent with its Help to Buy plan that will be open to 10,000 Australians each financial year. This will mean a smaller deposit, a smaller mortgage and smaller mortgage repayments as eligible home buyers will only need a minimum deposit of two per cent, with an equity contribution from the Federal Government of up to a maximum of 40 per cent of the purchase price of a new home and up to a maximum of 30 per cent of the purchase price for an existing home. Labor also has the Housing Australia Future Fund which will build 20,000 social housing properties - 4000 of which will be allocated for women and children fleeing domestic and family violence and older women on low incomes who are at risk of homelessness along with 10,000 affordable homes for frontline workers like police and nurses.