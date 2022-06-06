A message from the Mayor: We just failed our health check

Health care is one of the foundation stones of our Australian society, however the recent publication of the findings and recommendations of the NSW Parliamentary Inquiry into rural, regional and remote healthcare can be summarised in one word: Damning.
The Inquiry commenced in September 2020 and received 722 submissions. It sums them up at one point as follows: "These stories paint a picture of a rural health system that is experiencing significant difficulties and challenges and in some instances is in crisis."
Health is not a responsibility for our council. Hospitals fall under the State Government, while doctors and medical professionals, as well as Medicare are Federal Government areas. Nonetheless, council can and should advocate for our Kempsey Shire community to have better health outcomes.
Last week, along with the General Manager, Craig Milburn, I attended the Sydney Health Forum, organised by the County Mayors Association to address the report.
The presentations and conversations revealed some eye-opening facts.
Sadly, the summary is that the system is not working, and it will get worse. The report itself recognises that the improvements needed in rural health will not occur overnight.
With regards to GPs, the numbers are stark. This year there are 500 vacant GP positions across NSW, last year there were 300.
I found it interesting to hear two thirds of rural GPs are influenced to stay by incentives, but those incentives are not just monetary, it includes a supportive community.
So, there is a role for local government, and all of us as community members, in helping to turn this around.
Overall, the report puts rural health in the spotlight and our Shire is suffering the same issues as those across the state. Our chief health concerns are diabetes and asthma hospitalisations, which are double the state averages.
There were 22 findings and 44 recommendations made in the report which you can read and download at Health outcomes and access to health and hospital services in rural, regional and remote New South Wales. The NSW State Government have stated they will respond within six months.
In the coming months Kempsey Shire Council will be taking action to try and see these findings and recommendations translate into positive local action.
