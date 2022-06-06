The Macleay Argus

Kempsey Shire to return to the polls for council by-election next month

By Newsroom
Updated June 7 2022 - 1:08pm, first published June 6 2022 - 11:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kempsey Shire councillors Kerri Riddington, Liz Campbell, Arthur Bain, Simon Fergusson, Joshua Freeman, Alexandra Wyatt, mayor Leo Hauville, VJ Craigie and Arthur Bain. Photo: Supplied

The voters of Kempsey will return to the polls on Saturday, July 30 for the local government by-election.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.