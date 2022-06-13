The sun shone brightly for the annual South West Rocks Running Festival (June 12) with Kate and Brett Currie bringing home both the women's and men's marathons.
Hosted by Hat Head Triathlon Club, the festival showcases the beauty of both Trial Bay and Arakoon National Park.
Events included the marathon, half marathon, and 5 km and 10 km runs. There was also a 1 km charity event to raise money for the Australian Cervical Cancer Foundation (ACCF).
Macleay Argus photographer Penny Tamblyn captured many of the runners. You can check out her images in the gallery above.
