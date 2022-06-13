The Macleay Argus

Photos: Marathons a family affair at South West Rocks Running Festival

By Newsroom
Updated June 13 2022 - 9:53am, first published 8:49am
The sun shone brightly for the annual South West Rocks Running Festival (June 12) with Kate and Brett Currie bringing home both the women's and men's marathons.

