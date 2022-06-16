The Macleay Argus

Property of the week: 1905 Collombatti Road, Collombatti

June 16 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Property of the week

  • 1905 Collombatti Road, Collombatti
  • $4.2M
  • Agent: Ian Argue, Kempsey Stock & Land Pty Ltd
  • Phone: 0428 655 604
  • Inspect: By appointment

These 755.88 hectares can be found in a Central location just 20 minutes to Kempsey, and close to Port Macquarie and our Mid North Coastal beaches.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.