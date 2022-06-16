These 755.88 hectares can be found in a Central location just 20 minutes to Kempsey, and close to Port Macquarie and our Mid North Coastal beaches.
The land has productive soils, and is ideal for cattle, cash and fodder crops. It can run a large number of cattle.
There is double creek frontage and excellent dams. The property is well fenced into manageable paddocks with good steel stockyards and has a huge machinery shed, farm shed and a big level pad with home site.
Power is a feature of this property, lending itself to future subdivision and is already split into 10 portions.
