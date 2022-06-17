The Macleay Argus

South West Rocks Community Dune Care wins a NSW Environmental Trust Grant

By Contributor Caroline Adams
Updated June 17 2022 - 8:11am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The volunteers at South West Rocks Community Dune Care can continue and extend their vital work restoring the coastal dunes and bushland at Trial Bay and Smoky Beach thanks to a new grant from the NSW Environmental Trust.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.