The Macleay Argus
Meet the Locals

Designer Adam Clarke returns to Kempsey and to his love of painting

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated June 23 2022 - 12:33am, first published 3:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Clarke and his paintings, which were on display earlier this month at Kempsey's Art Hub. Photo: supplied

After moving back to his hometown of Kempsey, designer and architect Adam Clarke has been inspired by the valley's natural beauty and has started creating contemporary art again.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.