After moving back to his hometown of Kempsey, designer and architect Adam Clarke has been inspired by the valley's natural beauty and has started creating contemporary art again.
Adam spent his childhood and school years in Kempsey, before going off to study architecture and art at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Sydney. He then moved into the world of design.
Advertisement
After twenty years of success with his company Darcy Clarke, a global design studio named after his late grandfather (a Kempsey local), Adam has not only returned home, but to his love of painting.
Adam has enjoyed discovering his hometown through a new lens.
"I'm enjoying exploring the area in a deeper sense and enjoying the nature. It's a really nice place to be creative," he said.
The artist has an outdoor studio in his garden, surrounded by bushland and birdcalls. The outdoor space is a necessity given his latest chosen medium of spray paint, however he says he prefers to create in nature nonetheless.
"When you come back to painting, you have to start finding your language and what you want to express," Adam explained when talking about the visual landscape of his newest collection.
After the past couple of years, Adam wanted his audience "to feel optimism and joy when they look at the work. I wanted to put more colour out there into the world, to give people an elated feeling".
It was in November last year, during a regular coffee stop at The Art Hub, that he booked the show for June.
Adam was thrilled to be able to share his work with his hometown of Kempsey and is hoping to take the collection overseas.
The multi-disciplinary creative has already taken his work all over the world. But for now, he's staying local.
"It'll [Kempsey] always feel like home. I see myself going overseas again, but at the moment I'm happy being here".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.