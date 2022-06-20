"WE just need a win.''
Macleay Mustangs captain-coach Anthony Cowan succinctly summed up his side's situation after a 26-16 loss to Forster-Tuncurry in the Group Three Rugby League game at Tuncurry.
Advertisement
The Mustangs just have one competition point to show from five matches and that was from a 20-20 draw with Wingham at Verge Street when they squandered a 20-4 advantage. They're fast slipping out of the race for a top four berth.
"We just need a win to build our confidence,'' Cowan continued.
"We're making it harder on ourselves each week by playing catch-up footy.
"We just can't hold the ball. We trained really well through the week, but we're making too many mistakes on the field.''
While there was just 10 points in the final margin, in truth the Mustangs were outplayed, Forster led 22-10 early in the second half and looked set to record a big win. However, the Mustangs rallied in the last 20 minutes when they dominated possession and field position, yet they only came up with six points via a smart individual effort from Cowan when he short kicked close to the try line and was first to the ball.
The Mustangs are usually the most entertaining side in attack in the group. However, on this occasion their attack was flat and at times almost predictable. Two of their three tries came from kicks.
Forster jumped to an early 10-0 lead before Cowan laid on a try for centre Miles Mongta. Cowan added the extras.
The Hawks skipped further ahead with two more tries, although there was an element of doubt over the first when it appeared as though the ball was dropped over the line.
Just before the break, winger Corey Gale went high to retrieve a Mal Webster kick and score. The conversion went astray and Forster trooped off at the break with an eight point advantage at 18-10.
This increased to 22-10 with a further try before the Mustangs camped in Forster's territory.
Back rower Ethan Thompson was a worker for the Mustangs and he was by far their best.
There was better news earlier in the day for the Mustangs, with wins in the under 18s and reserve grade. The Mustangs make the trip to Wauchope next Sunday to tackle the Blues.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.