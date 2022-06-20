While there was just 10 points in the final margin, in truth the Mustangs were outplayed, Forster led 22-10 early in the second half and looked set to record a big win. However, the Mustangs rallied in the last 20 minutes when they dominated possession and field position, yet they only came up with six points via a smart individual effort from Cowan when he short kicked close to the try line and was first to the ball.