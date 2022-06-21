Teagan Berry will look to learn as much as she can off the field as New South Wales look to prevent Queensland from making it three-straight women's State of Origin victories on Friday night in Canberra.
The South West Rocks 20-year-old was named in coach Kylie Hilder's 21-player squad, but Berry's focus will be on picking up as much knowledge as she can.
Some of the more experienced players in the squad such as centre pairing Isabelle Kelly and Jess Sergis have the know-how that Berry wants to tap into.
"If I can get a bit of advice from them it would be awesome; I'm just learning, I want to be like a little sponge," Berry said.
You can't help but notice the disappointment in the Dragons NRLW winger's voice although she understands her time will come if she keeps working hard.
Knowledge is power, or so they say.
"I won't be playing on game day, but I'm in the squad to help the outside backs a little bit and be there when (coach) Kylie (Hilder) wants me," Berry said.
"It's not the best feeling that I'm not going to be playing, but I think just being around the girls... I've still got heaps of time to make the 18 (player squad) in future."
The focus is on how to earn future Blues senior jerseys.
"I'm still only young, but I was disappointed not to get a wing spot, but it's just good to be in the group. Anyone could be in my shoes," she said.
The 20-year-old was born in Port Macquarie before she attended South West Rocks Public School.
She was a member of the 2019 NSW under-18 and 2021 under-19 winning sides, where she scored a brace of tries in each appearance.
Even being involved in the opposed sessions this week has given an insight into the step up in quality to the senior grades.
"I played in the under-19s side a few years ago, but this one has a lot more intensity. There's lots more communication and there's a faster pace with execution for sure," Berry said.
"It's another massive step up from under-19s so I feel like it's a big achievement just to be in the squad."
News broke last week that the NRLW competition will expand to 10 teams next season with the addition of Wests Tigers, Cronulla, Canberra and North Queensland.
It means Berry will play more footy as a result of those clubs joining the premiership which will provide her with more opportunities to impress for selection in coming years.
"My time will definitely come so if I can play consistent footy in the coming years I'll hopefully be able to become a Blues winger," the winger said.
But the focus for this week remained on learning as much as possible.
"I'm the youngest one in the camp so I'm taking in all the information and educating myself as much as I can really," she said.
