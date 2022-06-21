The Macleay Argus

South West Rocks junior Teagan Berry to 'act like a sponge' after being selected in NSW women's State of Origin squad

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated June 24 2022 - 2:22pm, first published June 21 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South West Rocks product Teagan Berry has been selected in the NSW women's State of Origin squad for Friday night's clash with Queensland in Canberra.

Teagan Berry will look to learn as much as she can off the field as New South Wales look to prevent Queensland from making it three-straight women's State of Origin victories on Friday night in Canberra.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.