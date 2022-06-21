$20.9 billion to address biosecurity in primary industries sector and the social and environmental amenity of the state.

$16.5 billion over 10 years to break the barriers to opportunity for women and help give our children the best start in life including by investing in affordable and accessible childcare and creating a universal year of prekindergarten in the year before school.

More than $7.2 billion in cost-of-living measures, including the Premier's Back to School program and new Energy Bill Buster Program.

$2.8 billion to help more families find a place to call home, including $728.6 million for tax reform to help people own their first home

$408 million to fast-track elective surgery delayed by the pandemic.

$883 million will be spent over the next four years to attract and retain staff in rural and regional NSW by transforming the way health clinicians are incentivised in the bush.

A major boost to fire management in national parks through a $598 million investment and in addition $315.2 million over the next four years to complete the recommendations of the NSW Bushfire Inquiry.

An additional $93.7 million to deliver the Climate Change Adaptation Strategy to prepare for the impacts of climate change and capture new investment opportunities.

$28 million Farm Forestry package to bolster on-the-ground support for producers, drive innovation and promote best practice in sustainable farm forestry businesses.

The expansion of the Isolated Patients Travel and Accommodation Assistance Scheme (IPTAAS) with the NSW Government investing an additional $149.5 million.