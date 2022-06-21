Housing, education, health and critical road and energy infrastructure are at the heart of the New South Wales Budget, according to Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey.
"The region has been through enormous challenges over the past few years, and this budget offers support, stronger services, and strategic reform," Ms Pavey said.
"These projects and initiatives reflect the needs of the people of our region and will help encourage our communities to develop, grow and improve."
Projects that have been allocated major funding include:
"The NSW Government is also committing to funding projects that protect our iconic coast and estuaries and support stronger coastal communities and industries.
"There is also $156.3 million for the regional road network, matched by the Commonwealth Government, to strengthen long-term resilience for regional communities with a priority on supporting those on the NSW North Coast.
State-wide announcements include:
Note: The above information has been supplied by Ms Pavey's electorate office.
