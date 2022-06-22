The Macleay Argus

South West Rocks murder case mentioned in Kempsey Local Court

Updated June 22 2022 - 11:49pm, first published 5:34am
Kempsey Local Court. Photo: File

The case of a 75-year-old man charged with murder in relation to the death of his son at a South West Rocks home in April was mentioned briefly in Kempsey Local Court today (June 22).

