South West Rocks murder case mentioned in Kempsey Local Court

The case of a 75-year-old man charged with murder in relation to the death of his son at a South West Rocks home in April was mentioned briefly in Kempsey Local Court today (June 22).
John Steele remains in custody and did not appear in court on Wednesday.
The matter was heard before Magistrate Scott Nash.
The court heard the brief of evidence is not yet completed and the case has been adjourned until July 20, 2022.
John Steele was arrested after police and paramedics attended a home on Gilbert Cory Street in South West Rocks at 8.15pm on Thursday (April 28) following reports of a stabbing.
Inside, they found 39-year-old David Steele had been stabbed. He could not be revived and died at the scene.
The 75-year-old was arrested at the home and taken to Kempsey Police Station.
