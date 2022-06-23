Mayor: a new dawn for Stuart's Point

While we've all been enjoying the recent blue skies and dry weather, few will have welcomed it as warmly as the people of Stuarts Point and its surrounding communities.
In March last year, people were evacuated from their homes when flooding caused groundwater to rise to the point where the water was coming out of the ground at the same time as it was falling from the sky.
This water was contaminated by a few septic systems.
As similar flooding occurred this March, council took pre-emptive action to establish pumps.
While it required days and days of staff standing knee deep in torrential rain, homes were saved and evacuations were avoided.
Groundwater rises quickly but drops slowly.
Only in the last few weeks have the pumps finally been switched off and removed.
This brings an end to a vital and successful project.
Well done to all involved.
Site study for wastewater management.
Now we look ahead to progressing the Stuarts Point sewerage scheme.
This long-term project will deliver a modern wastewater management system to the communities of Stuarts Point, Grassy Head and Fishermans Reach.
We have recently received a conditional permit to study the preferred locations for the wastewater treatment plant and the dunal treated sewage discharge area.
We have also completed a masterplan study of the scheme to ensure it still meet the needs of the growing community.
Council is also working to improve drainage, with investigations underway to determine if bores in certain locations will assist in combatting elevated groundwater levels should similar flood conditions occur in the future.
During the March 2021 floods, drainage at Kimpton Street and the sports fields was extensively damaged.
We have repairs ready to go once we receive approval of a state government Natural Disaster Claim.
For more details on these works, head to ksc.pub/stuarts-point on council's website.
Congratulations to our local honouree.
I would like to congratulate Philip Lee OAM for his very deserved award in the Queen's Birthday 2022 Honours list.
Philip's long-term community service is a beacon to all shire residents.
He has become a leading light of local history knowledge, which he is willing to share as the Macleay River Historical Society President.
This was evidenced just recently, when he helped me by seeking out extensive information on Dave Sands and his brothers.
