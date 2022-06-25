The Macleay Argus

Housing crisis: Lack of rental properties in Kempsey a 'major issue'

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
June 25 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kempsey is one of the top areas in need of additional rental properties, new research shows. Photo: File

Two of the 10 Local Government Areas in NSW most in need of additional rental properties are in the Hastings and Macleay Valley, new research shows.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.