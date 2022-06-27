The Macleay Argus

'Game of two halves': Macleay Valley Mustangs pull off second-half upset over Wauchope Blues

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated June 27 2022 - 4:31am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Dunn attempts to evade the Wauchope defence in an earlier fixture. Photo: File

Macleay Valley Mustangs produced a strong second-half comeback over the weekend to draw the Group Three Rugby League game against Wauchope Blues 28-24.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.