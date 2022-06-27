Macleay Valley Mustangs produced a strong second-half comeback over the weekend to draw the Group Three Rugby League game against Wauchope Blues 28-24.
The Wauchope Blues led 24-4 at halftime, with the Mustangs getting a much-needed try just before the halftime whistle.
Macleay Valley Mustangs coach Anthony Cowan said it was a game of two halves.
"The first half was very frustrating for us," he said. "I just gathered my troops together at halftime and tried to keep the positive vibe we got from the try.
"I knew that 24 points wasn't enough for Wauchope to win. We just had to fix up our one-percenters and try to change the tide, which happened in the second half."
The Mustangs came out of the sheds firing for the second half, scoring back-to-back tries and keeping the Wauchope Blues scoreless in the second half.
"The boys showed a lot of heart and a lot of passion," Mr Cowan said. "They obviously represented the Macleay Valley Mustang symbol and gave their all.
"To keep them scoreless in the second half was a massive achievement. It was a huge credit to our defence, we couldn't fault it."
Braith Powick bagged a hat-trick in an outstanding first grade debut. Isaiah barker also had a big game, working hard through the middle.
Chris Holten, who also managed to get a try, added a lot of spark in attack and defence. Ethan Thompson had a massive second half, with some bone-crunching defence and a couple of tries to go with it.
"I'm really proud of the boys," Mr Cowan said. "Ethan Thompson had a blinder yesterday, he really stood up and took control, and Chris Holten was a massive impact off the bench.
"Isaiah Barker was phenomenal. He works hard in attack and defence, and he's a really good leader in our team. He has the world at his feet."
Mr Cowan said despite the win against Wauchope Blues, the team has a lot to improve on as they look to host Port Macquarie Sharks on Sunday, July 3.
"It was definitely a game of two halves, and we put ourselves in that position every single week," he said.
"We just keep playing catch-up footy, and we can't be doing that now that it's coming into the back end of the season. We have to start from the get-go.
"We will definitely be focusing on our starts heading into next week. It's going to be a really interesting game, I'm sure it will be physical, but I know the boys are ready to go after the win on the weekend, that's for sure."
