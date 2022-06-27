South West Rocks Marlins defeat Long Flat Dragons 37-26

South West Rocks Marlins delivered an outstanding performance on Saturday (June 25), defeating Long Flat Dragons 37-26.
Both teams came out firing in the first half, each scoring early to make their mark on the game.
SWR Marlins Ivan Madden, Jesse Meehan and captain-coach Owen Blair Jnr each scored a try to lead 18-16 in the first half.
Mr Blair Jnr said it was a scrappy first half, but the team was able to pull together in the end to get the win.
"It was a pretty tough game," he said. "The Dragons were very strong across the park, and it was quite hard to break their defence."
"In the end we were able to capitalise on their mistakes and turn them on the back foot, which eventually led to us scoring more tries."
Mr Blair Jnr said the team made a lot of improvements in the second half.
"I think we flicked the switch in the second half," he said. "A lot of things started going our way and as the minutes kept going on, we eventually improved on the little things."
Mr Blair Jnr said the team will be focusing on their discipline and completion rate heading into next week's game against the Comboyne Tigers.
"We're a young side, " he said. "We're trying to get our combinations right as each week goes by, and it's just taking a bit of time.
"Our confidence is improving each week because we're starting to win a couple of games, so that's making the younger guys step up a bit more.
"Heading into next week, I think we just need to work on our discipline because we lack that at times, we tend to get frustrated and do some silly things.
"Fixing our discipline and our completion rate are the main things we will be working on this week."
