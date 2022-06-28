Macleay primary schools come together to celebrate NAIDOC Week

Students from various Macleay primary schools came together today (June 28) to celebrate NAIDOC Week, which will be held from July 3-10.
Focusing on this year's theme, 'Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!' students from across the region were involved in a traditional Welcome ceremony before sharing in over 20 activities, delivered by a mix of schools and partner organisations, to showcase the depth of the learning partnership that exists in local public schools.
After being unable to hold the event for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kempsey South Public School teacher and member of the school NAIDOC committee, Lea Hudson said today is about bringing the small schools of the Macleay together to celebrate Indigenous culture.
"It's a day to celebrate our Dunghutti culture and to share in the knowledge with our local Indigenous Elders," she said.
"It's about building that partnership between the community and the schools, and it's also about trying to get more of the community into our schools."
Students were able to experience a number of activities, including drum beat, traditional dancing, Indigenous games, native food cooking, dot painting and boomerang art.
Schools involved in the event included Kempsey South Public School, Green Hill Public School, Smithtown Public School, Gladstone Public School, Willawarrin Public School, Bellbrook Public School, Kinchela Public School and Fredericton Public School.
