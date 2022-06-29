'It will be a great battle': Racers gear up for Dondingalong off-road challenge

Off-road car racing returns to the Macleay this weekend (July 2-3), with more than 30 racers set to contest the Dondingalong off-road challenge.
The event is round two of the Hunter Rivmasta NSW off-road racing championship.
The Dondingalong circuit has been a regular fixture on the NSW off-road race calendar for many years.
Macleay Off-Road Club vice-president Todd Wilson said it will be a great battle on the weekend.
"We have a really good list of entrants at the moment and we'd like to give a special thanks to our recovery team," he said.
The Kings of Kempsey competition is also set to return this weekend.
"Kings of Kempsey is something that we've really tried to reintroduce because the Kempsey Shire used to have the largest off-road race in the country," Mr Wilson said. "So, we've tried to bring back some of the Kings of Kempsey prestige this year.
"Because this is the first round of the Kings of Kempsey, every single one of the Dondingalong challenge competitors are now also entered in the Kings of Kempsey."
Mr Wilson said Justin ("Jut") Guy is the one to look out for this weekend.
"Justin is always one to watch around Dondingalong, he's the one to beat this year," he said.
"He got beat last year by a bloke called Spizzo, but Spizzo won't be here this year and Jut is looking to reclaim his crown."
"We've also got Philip Lovett... he's very well known in the motorcycling circles and he will be pushing Jut Guy around every inch of that race track."
Other notable competitors and their navigators include:
The Dondingalong circuit, located 13km south-west of Kempsey on Gowings Hill Road, features full catering and public amenities, with a great view of the action from the shaded spectator area overlooking the track.
The event will kick off at 9am on both Saturday and Sunday with free entry for spectators and canteen facilities available.
More information can be found at www.kempseyoffroadracing.net
