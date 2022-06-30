Amelia Wilson selected as Kempsey Macleay sportsperson of the month

The Kempsey Macleay RSL Sportsperson of the Month for June is Amelia Wilson.
Amelia will spend most of July in Sydney due to her sporting prowess that will see her attend state cross country on July 22 while she will head south this weekend with Macleay to compete at state netball.
She is also a reserve for the school North Coast team who will also play in July.
Mum Alyce said her daughter has always been into netball, but picked up running when she was nine and has competed at school cross country every year since except for one COVID cancellation.
"We'll be in Sydney for the whole of July, but you can't deny your kids an opportunity like that so you just do it," she said.
Twelve-year-old Amelia also started the year at state Little Athletics where she ran in the 800-metre and 1500-metre events.
"We're going all over the place at the moment," her mum said.
