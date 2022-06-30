The Macleay Argus

Amelia Wilson selected as Kempsey Macleay sportsperson of the month

Updated June 30 2022 - 6:36am, first published 2:00am
Amelia Wilson

The Kempsey Macleay RSL Sportsperson of the Month for June is Amelia Wilson.

