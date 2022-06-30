3 beds | 2 baths | 5 cars
Be swept away by this picturesque property with stunning views over the Lorne Valley and its very own waterfall creating a perfect lifestyle, or one for the serious farmer.
With 12 fenced paddocks, all with dams ranging in size, a laneway enables ease of stock movement from the back of the property to the front custom-made steel stockyards.
Enter through a wisteria arch and circular garden hedged by photinias and a drystone rock walled garden and up stone steps to the house which also has a north facing verandah overlooking the property.
Inside features three bedrooms, the master with French doors, mezzanine area, large ensuite and sunny sitting room.
