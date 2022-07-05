The Macleay Argus

Crescent Head born Benny Scott and his dog Frankie have made it from Sydney to Darwin to launch Walk2Recovery

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
Updated July 6 2022 - 5:34am, first published July 5 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benny Scott and his dog Frankie walked from Sydney to Darwin to raise awareness of addiction and mental health. Photo: supplied

Crescent Head born and bred Benny Scott decided to take his dog Frankie on a very long walk, from Sydney to Darwin, as a way of helping himself and others battling drug addiction.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.