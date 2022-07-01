The Macleay Argus

Councillors vote to censure Kempsey mayor Leo Hauville after bullying investigation

By Newsroom
Updated July 1 2022 - 4:33pm, first published 5:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kempsey Shire Council mayor Leo Hauville. Photo:supplied

Kempsey Shire Council has voted to formally censure Mayor Leo Hauville following an investigation into allegations of bullying.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kempsey news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.