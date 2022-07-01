Kempsey Shire Council has voted to formally censure Mayor Leo Hauville following an investigation into allegations of bullying.
The code of conduct complaint related to council staff and fellow councillor and former mayor, Liz Campbell, during the previous term of Council.
Cr Campbell, who was re-elected last December, has chosen not to contest this month's local government by-election.
An initial preliminary assessment of the complaint against Cr Hauville was conducted, followed by a formal investigation by an independent and external conduct reviewer.
Their report found that Cr Hauville had engaged in an "ongoing pattern of conduct".
The findings were discussed "in-confidence" at Tuesday's (June 28's) meeting, ahead of a vote on "an appropriate sanction".
Crs Hauville and Anthony Patterson were not present for the vote, while Cr Campbell did not attend the council meeting.
The remaining councillors voted unanimously for the censure.
While the vote was in private, the minutes detailing the bullying allegations and council's resolution have been released and are reproduced below:
That Council:
Finding 1
Councillor Hauville engaged in an ongoing pattern of conduct which is likely to bring the Council or other Council officials, in particular Councillor Campbell, into disrepute contrary to clause 3.1(a) of the Kempsey Shire Council Code of Conduct by:
Finding 2
Councillor Hauville engaged in an ongoing pattern of conduct which is improper and unethical, in particular by continuing to raise issue with any use of the colloquial term "Macleay Valley", an issue which does not have the support of the governing body, contrary to clause 3.1(c) of the Kempsey Shire Council Code of Conduct by:
Finding 3 and 4
Councillor Hauville engaged in bullying of Councillor Campbell, contrary to clause 3.8 of the Kempsey Shire Council Code of Conduct (Finding 3) and Councillor Hauville has failed to meet his obligations in relation to meetings, contrary to clauses 3.19 and 3.20 of the Kempsey Shire Council Code of Conduct (Finding 4) by:
The adopted findings of the Code of Conduct Investigation are published in the minutes of the 28 June 2022 meeting. This matter does not impact the operations of council, the delivery of services or the engagement of staff and as such no further comment will be made.
