continuing to bring points of dissent against the chair's ruling in meetings of Council with no support;

speaking when not called to speak and continuing to speak when called to stop as well as arguing against the response given by the staff or fellow Councillors if it is contrary to his belief or position.

frequently moving amendments to the minutes, seeking to include additional information or commentary. These proposed amendments are not shared by him prior to meetings, and he is said to portray delight in the surprise factor created by these amendments. This conduct is said to create a tone of antagonism, intimidation and conflict at the beginning of Council meetings which permeates for the remainder of the meeting, impacting their effective function.

despite having the opportunity to ask questions of the General Manager between meetings at any time, he chooses to have numerous Questions on Notice at the end of each meeting. He has publicly stated the large number of Questions on Notice asked by him in meetings to be an achievement. The tone of these questions is said to be often more reflective of trying to "catch the GM and staff out" rather than to add value to Council deliberations and to assist ratepayers and the community. The often repeated questions or slight iteration of previous questions are time consuming and costly to administer.

challenging the legitimacy of staff decisions and actions.

commenting on, critiquing or debating the chair's rulings.

often withdrawing items from the voting block for minor amendments that are either unnecessary or not supported by other Councillors, leading to a high level of frustration by his fellow Councillors.

rarely, if ever, consulting with staff before making amendments to their recommendations or moving an alternative motion. Again, these are often varied, or withdrawn, following comment from the staff.