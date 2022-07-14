The Macleay Argus

House of the week: 121 Smith Street, Kempsey

July 14 2022 - 11:00pm
House of the week

  • 121 Smith Street, Kempsey
  • Auction: Friday, August 19, 11.00am, onsite
  • Agent: Ian McGoldrick, Kempsey Stock & Land
  • Phone: 0412 710 612
  • Inspect: By appointment

Going under the hammer soon is this fantastic 4704m2 commercial/residential site.

