Going under the hammer soon is this fantastic 4704m2 commercial/residential site.
The location is prime, with a high profile on the main street and Macleay river frontage.
The property includes a federation-style three to four-bedroom timber home, and an additional two-bedroom demountable cabin.
"There is a versatile, purpose-built 30mx12m 5 bay shed," says Ian McGoldrick of Kempsey Stock & Land. "It was previously used for automotive industries, and would also suit a storage warehouse. There is also a 10mx7m workshop/storage shed."
This high-exposure site presents multiple uses and a chance to work from home.
