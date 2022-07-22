Kempsey by-election: the 15 new challengers for a place on council

The Macleay Argus has asked candidates in the July 30 Kempsey Shire Council by-election to share with our readers why they are running.
The six current councillors standing again, and those of the 15 new candidates who supplied contact details or reached out to us, were sent the following questions:
You can read the responses of current councillors on the Macleay Argus online and in this week's Mid Coast Observer (July 20).
The responses of the remaining candidates will be added below in order of how they appear on the ballot paper - and if they respond. They will then appear in next Wednesday's Mid Coast Observer (July 27)
I agree with the judgment. The election was legally void as there were 34 votes (and preferences) not counted leading to a 1 vote difference between 2 candidates for the last position on Council.
I have great faith in Arthur (Bain) and see this as one way to assist in his re-election. More than this I am passionate about making our Shire safe for women and children.
Issues I would like to focus on are kids' access to sport, jobs for educated women and to develop the showground for the community.
I believe the Electoral Commission and Supreme Court decision showed the councillors election result to be invalid but I sympathise with those councillors who must now repeat the election process.
I am running on Arthur's (Bain) group ticket to assist him to get re-elected but equally because I am committed to having responsible and trustworthy governance for our council.
The issues I would focus on if elected would include ensuring sustainable and appropriate housing development within our shire, maintenance and upgrades of infrastructure, especially roads, and employment and opportunity for our youth.
The judiciary needed to make sure that due process is upheld and I accept the decision is for the best. However I feel great empathy for those elected and the people who worked hard to get them elected.
I am standing for election to be an open and transparent conduit for the public to the decision making and actions taken by Council. I want to be part of a sustainable future for the Macleay Valley and give hope to younger people that they can enjoy the amenity of the Macleay Valley as I have been privileged to do.
I think the current mix of councillors has been a positive for the area and I want to work with that crew. Management of coastal development, ensuring it is responsible with consideration of people and environment, will be of interest and I have a passion for waste management and to see Kempsey's geographical position as a logical hub for research initiatives and processing.
I think that holding this election shows that our democratic process works. I feel that it should have just been held for the three candidates [who] didn't reach quota.
The reason I am running in this election, is I feel that there are a number of issues that are being ignored [or] taking too long to get done; like the sewerage and drainage at Stuarts Point, where council has had the money for the sewer for a number of years and hasn't acted.
Roads are the big issue and we all have to realise that the council needs to get grants from the State and Federal Governments to fix and replace roads as they just don't have the money to do it. Infrastructure is another big issue throughout the Shire especially at South West Rocks with all the development that is going on with acres (hectares) of pristine bush being bulldozed, forcing our fauna to roam the streets.
An unfortunate expense to ratepayers , but also a big dose of karma.
I am running for Council to get things done. There has been a huge failure of delivery of services , infrastructure and environmental protections due to neglect, abuse and incompetence by all three levels of... government.
I have the ability to have many balls in the air .Just to highlight a few; roads, sewerage and the animal welfare and worker safety issues at Kempsey Saleyard,
The decision acknowledges that the people can trust the democratic system to be upheld.
As an independent candidate for Kempsey Council, I want to ensure that Kempsey Council operates with financial and sustainable methods and procedures.
That council be accountable in procuring local services for the community and promoting agriculture and tourism for long-term community wealth.
