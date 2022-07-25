Hastings Valley Vikings have dashed Kempsey Cannonballs' finals hopes with their 43-26 victory at Crescent Head over the weekend.
It was a tight contest in the first 60 minutes with each team racking up the points.
Advertisement
Kempsey Cannonballs fought hard with Lewis Tyne, Harry Mainey, Benjamin McCudden and Iulio Tavete each getting a try to eventually trail by two points in the last 20 minutes of the game.
However, Hastings Valley Vikings managed to secure the win in the end with a couple of last minute tries, including a hat-trick to Jeremy Segol.
Kempsey Cannonballs coach Jared Fuller said the loss over the weekend leaves them with a slim chance of making the finals.
"With the Snappers winning over the weekend I'm pretty sure that we're done now... which is really disappointing," Fuller said.
"We've been really consistent all season and now we just have to finish the last couple of games really strong, give the young guys a bit of confidence heading into the end of the year and then get ready to go again next year."
Fuller said he was really happy with the team's performance in the first 60 minutes of the game against the Vikings.
"It was probably our best performance of the year, and we were right in the hunt until the final 20 minutes of the game when we just couldn't hang with them long enough to come out with the win."
Fatigue eventually settled into the team, leading to a few easy mistakes which the Vikings capitalised on.
"We really didn't have a lot of ball in the game and we did a lot of defending," Fuller said. "Our boys are absolutely courageous in defence, but it takes its toll on the team when you give your opposition the majority of possession."
Fuller said the wet conditions didn't help their chances of winning either.
"I didn't think we kicked well enough," he said. "In those conditions you really have to win territory and try to force mistakes down their end, and I didn't think we were able to do that often enough."
Fuller said despite the loss over the weekend, the team is taking a lot of confidence out of the game as they get ready to face Southern Cross University Marlins this week.
"The good thing for us is that most of the players in our team are in their first or second year of this grade, so they're going to learn from all of these big games," he said.
"A lot of our young guys came out of the game with a lot of confidence already, and for the first time they know they can match the good teams and play the type of footy that I know they're capable of."
Hastings Valley Vikings captain Lyndon Gale said although the wet and muddy conditions led to "a fair few knock-ons", the team's structure and discipline won them the game in the end.
"The conditions weren't the best but we were able to grit our teeth and keep to our structure," he said. "It was definitely a tough battle and it ended up being a really tight contest for a good chunk of the game.
"There were obviously a fair few knock-ons, but we were able to maintain our discipline and structure in key areas and focus on playing to our strengths to get the win."
Advertisement
Gale said he's happy with the way their team has been playing throughout the season.
"We have been very fortunate to have pretty much the same team since the start of the season with little changes," he said.
"We're at that stage now where everything is clicking in the team and our structure is working really well."
Hastings Valley Vikings have a few tough battles ahead of them as they get ready to take on Port Pirates next week and Southern Cross University Marlins the week after.
Gale said the team has taken a lot of confidence out of the game against the Cannonballs.
"We have a couple of tough battles coming up before the finals, so it's good to have a game like that to prepare us for the next few weeks.
Advertisement
"We have a clear vision of what we need to do heading into the last stretch of the season and we will just keep focusing on our structure and discipline as we prepare for the next few games."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.