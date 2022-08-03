An extremely close battle is expected in this Friday's (August 5) grand final between the Kempsey Cannonballs Under-10s and the Hastings Valley Vikings, but Cannons coach Jesse Ball knows his side is up for the challenge.
Although Kempsey have had an impressive year, finishing the season off as the minor premiers, Ball said they will need to match it with the Vikings come game day.
Advertisement
"I know it will be a big task for the team but the fact that they have made it this far just shows how ready these players are," he said. "We couldn't have asked for a better season to be honest, the whole competition has been great.
"Seeing them all improve from the start of the year to the end of the year has just been unreal... the last couple of games have just been cracking to watch, and it's made the team ready for the big clash on Friday."
Ball has watched the side develop throughout the season and is hopeful they are rewarded for their hard work.
"The start of the season was just about them trying to get their heads around all the rules as the majority of the team were playing for the first time," he said.
"They all warmed to it pretty quickly and have gelled together nicely. It's just been great to see and the fact that they're undefeated throughout the whole season just shows the potential these kids have."
While all the players have been impressive throughout the season, Ball said young guns Carson Ryder and Noah Davies are the ones to watch on Friday, along with the "explosive" Lachlan Betts.
"All the kids have been great," he said. "Carson Ryder has just had an unbelievable season and Noah Davies has been absolutely killing it all year, so I'm sure they will step up once again come game day.
"Ruby [Sinclair] has also been a great addition to the side, she's had a blast. It's just unfortunate that she's dislocated her thumb and will be out for the game, but she will be cheering the team on from the sideline."
The Under-10s grand final is scheduled to kick off at 5.30pm at Stuarts Park, Port Macquarie.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.