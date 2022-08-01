Candidate Dean Saul's Group C is leading the vote count in the Kempsey Shire Council by-election.
The four-member Independent group has 1142 first preference votes as of 8.15am on Monday, August 1.
The initial vote counts show the Arthur Bain-led Greens Group A has 874 votes with Group B, led by independent Simon Fergusson, sitting on 812.
Then there are the ungrouped candidates. Anthony Patterson has 817 votes, Alexandra Wyatt has 660 votes, Kinne Ring has 553 and Kerri Riddington is next on 449 votes.
The vote count is continuing. The Saturday, July 30 councillor by-election followed a NSW Supreme Court decision that the December 2021 councillor election results for Kempsey Shire Council were void due to a problem with iVote. The mayoral election was not affected.
A series of counts are undertaken before the final by-election results are declared. Preferences are expected to be distributed on Monday, August 15.
The result will decide eight councillor positions on Kempsey Shire Council. There are 21 candidates in the running, including six former councillors.
I'm a Port Macquarie News journalist, keen traveller and cricket fan.
