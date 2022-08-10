Kempsey man pepper sprayed during arrest faces 18 charges

Police will allege the charges relate to a break-in and theft from a home in Oceanview Terrace, Port Macquarie at 2.40am on Monday August 1; a break-in and car theft from a home in Boronia Street, Sawtell at 2.30am on Wednesday August 3; a police pursuit later that morning that was terminated for safety reasons; and a break-in and car theft from a home in Naiooka Street, South Kempsey at 8.45pm on Sunday August 7, during which the occupants were allegedly threatened with a machete.

