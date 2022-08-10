Kempsey man pepper sprayed during arrest faces 18 charges

Kempsey Police have used pepper spray to restrain a man who allegedly punched an officer during his arrest on outstanding warrants.
When searched, police say they found a machete strapped to the 25-year-old's left leg.
Officers from the Mid North Coast Police District approached the man getting out of a car in Leith Street, West Kempsey, around midday on Monday (August 8), after receiving information that a person on outstanding warrants was in the area.
Police say he attempted to resist arrest and was restrained through the use of OC (oleoresin capsicum) spray after allegedly punching one of the officers in the head.
He was taken to Kempsey Police Station and charged in relation to outstanding warrants, common assault, break and enter and driving offences.
The charges, which include threatening occupants of a home with a machete, are:
Police will allege the charges relate to a break-in and theft from a home in Oceanview Terrace, Port Macquarie at 2.40am on Monday August 1; a break-in and car theft from a home in Boronia Street, Sawtell at 2.30am on Wednesday August 3; a police pursuit later that morning that was terminated for safety reasons; and a break-in and car theft from a home in Naiooka Street, South Kempsey at 8.45pm on Sunday August 7, during which the occupants were allegedly threatened with a machete.
The man has been remanded in custody to re-appear in Kempsey Court on Wednesday, October 19.
Investigations into the incidents are continuing and anyone with information should contact Port Macquarie Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
